Raje raises concern over low participation of women in anti-Covid vaccination in Rajasthan

Rajasthans former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday raised concern over the low participation of women in the ongoing vaccination campaign to protect against coronavirus. The state government should make arrangements for door-to-door vaccination for women, she said.Women happen to be busy with household chores and office work due to which they do not get time till late at night, she said.

Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday raised concern over the “low participation” of women in the ongoing vaccination campaign to protect against coronavirus. She said women have more responsibility when it comes to taking care of family. “The state government should make arrangements for door-to-door vaccination for women,” she said.

Women happen to be busy with household chores and office work due to which they do not get time till late at night, she said. The state government should pay attention to the vaccination of women and motivate them, the former CM urged.

Raje also appealed to the women to take time out from the household chores and get inoculated against the Covid infection.

She also appealed to women nursing workers, Anganwadi workers, Asha ‘sahyoginos’ (helpers), teachers and women’s public representatives to motivate women for the vaccination.

