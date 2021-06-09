Left Menu

Trivitron Healthcare launches mobile labs for COVID-19 testing in far-flung, rural areas

Trivitron Healthcare, a medical technology organisation, along with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Ltd (AMTZ) and Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) on Wednesday launched a Mobile Laboratory for COVID testing to facilitate COVID-19 diagnostics in urban, rural and far-flung areas.

Trivitron Healthcare launches mobile labs for COVID-19 testing in far-flung, rural areas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Trivitron Healthcare, a medical technology organisation, along with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Ltd (AMTZ) and Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) on Wednesday launched a Mobile Laboratory for COVID testing to facilitate COVID-19 diagnostics in urban, rural and far-flung areas.

CEO and Managing Director of AMTZ, Dr Jitendar Sharma and CEO (IVD Division) of Trivitron Healthcare Rajesh Patel jointly flagged off the I-LAB in Visakhapatnam today. This indigenous lab will be deployed in rural, inaccessible parts of the country and has the capability to process 2,500 samples per day which include RT-PCR test, Rapid Antigen tests, CLIA/ Elisa Antibodies Tests IgG and IgM and CLIA/ Elisa Tests for Inflammatory Markers like D-Dimer, CRP and IL-6.

The mobile testing laboratory is fabricated to handle jarring conditions of weather. The design includes air conditioning to keep the airflow of sample processing areas segregated from all parts of the lab to ensure excellent quality of sample reporting. It does not require high voltage electricity connections for long-range cables in remote areas of the country. Chairman and Managing Director of Trivitron Healthcare Group, Dr GSK Velu said, "Our group's efforts to fight this pandemic will go a long way to control the spread of COVID-19, by reaching the doorsteps of the affected community and minimizing the exposure to society."

Dr Sharma said, "DBT- AMTZ Command Centre at AMTZ developed the first mobile RT PCR Testing Bus. Subsequently, this program has been emulated in several parts of the country. These mobile systems carry the bandwidth of large-scale tasting and portability of deploying mobile testing infrastructure at various locations as per need. The usefulness goes beyond COVID testing to testing HIV, TB, HCV, HbsAg, Biochemistry, Hematology and a large number of other conditions that would play a pivotal role in community-based diagnostics." Rajesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer (IVD Division), Trivitron Healthcare said, "With a vision to make healthcare available for the people of all classes and keeping in mind the need of diagnosis during COVID-19, today we are delighted to announce the launch of I-LAB."

"The inbuilt power back-up for four hours and an extendible backup generator will ensure the smooth functioning of the lab with a minimum time approach and efficacy. There will be all state of art facilities like the transfer of reports via high-speed internet," he added. (ANI)

