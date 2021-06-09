J'khand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 16
The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended COVID-related lockdown-like restrictions till June 16 with some relaxations, an official said.
This is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended.
The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 10.
The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
''The Health Safety Week now stands extended till June 16.
Some relaxations have been given, including the opening of shops in 23 districts from 6 am to 4 pm,'' the official said.
In Jamshedpur, which is witnessing a high number of deaths, shops will open from 6 am till 2 pm, the official added.
There will be a complete lockdown in the state from Saturday 5 pm to Monday 6 am barring emergency services, the official said.
Jharkhand reported 603 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths.
There are 5,099 active cases in the state at present.
Jharkhand has so far recorded 5,073 deaths and 3,42,179 COVID cases.
