France welcomes tourists with EU-approved shots

Without one of the those four vaccines, non-EU visitors will still need to prove that they have a compelling reason to visit France and quarantine on arrival.Still, the potential return of vaccinated tourists from the United States, Britain and other countries was hailed as great news by French tourism workers.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:21 IST
France welcomes tourists with EU-approved shots
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
France is back in business as a tourist destination after opening its borders Wednesday to foreign visitors from the United States, Britain and elsewhere who are inoculated against the coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Union's medicines agency.

France's acceptance of only the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines means tourism is likely to be slow to pick up from China and other countries that use vaccines not approved by the European Medicines Agency. Without one of the those four vaccines, non-EU visitors will still need to prove that they have a compelling reason to visit France and quarantine on arrival.

Still, the potential return of vaccinated tourists from the United States, Britain and other countries was hailed as great news by French tourism workers. Marc Vernhet, owner of the 2CVParisTour.com agency that rents out vintage cars to visitors, said he is already starting to get reservations from American and British tourists for July.

