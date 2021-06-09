Delhi hospital achieves successful results on use of Monoclonal Antibody as day care therapy; patients discharged within 12 hours

Left Menu

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital of New Delhi has reported successful use of Monoclonal antibody in two patients with fast progression of symptoms within the first seven days. Both patients recovered and were discharged with 12 hours.

Updated: 09-06-2021 17:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital of New Delhi has reported successful use of Monoclonal antibody in two patients with fast progression of symptoms within the first seven days. Both patients recovered and were discharged with 12 hours. As per the press release of the hospital, a 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness, and leucopenia was administered REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) on day six of the disease.

"Patient's parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged," the release stated. The second case was of the 80-year-old RK Razdan who was both diabetic and hypertensive and had high-grade fever and cough.

According to the release, Razdan's oxygen saturation was more than 95% on room air. Monoclonal antibody and a CT scan confirmed mild disease. "He was given REGCov2 on Day 5 of disease. Patient's parameter improved within next 12 hours," the release added.

Dr Pooja Khosla, a senior consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game-changer in times to come if used at an appropriate time. It can avoid hospitalisation in high-risk groups and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV." "The awareness about early identification of high-risk category in our population and timely therapy with Monoclonal antibody as day care treatment may reduce the burden of cost on healthcare sector," she added. (ANI)

