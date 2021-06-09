Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent and more
Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004. Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland
Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004.
Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated characters dress in blue.
Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent
A giant, white sculpture of a drone has appeared 25 feet (7.6 m) over Manhattan's High Line park, unnerving New Yorkers - which was the creators' intention. Sam Durant, the artist behind the fiberglass "Untitled (drone)," said the work was designed to "remind the public that drones and surveillance are a tragic and pervasive presence in the daily lives of many living outside - and within - the United States."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
Rachel Bay Jones joins Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy 'United States Of Al'
Ethiopians criticise United States at pro-government rally
Biden warns of echoes of Tulsa massacre in the United States today
NRA drops lawsuit against NY attorney general, to pursue claims in Manhattan