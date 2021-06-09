Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some curbs stay; Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some curbs stay

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne will exit a COVID-19 hard lockdown as planned on Thursday night, Victoria state authorities said, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week. After two weeks in a strict lockdown that forced people to remain home except for essential business, Melbourne's five million residents will get more freedom to step outside from 11:59 p.m. local time (1359 GMT) on Thursday.

Vertex cystic fibrosis treatment gets U.S. approval for use in 6-11 year olds

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the expanded use of its cocktail therapy, Trikafta, to treat cystic fibrosis in children aged between 6 to 11. The drug Trikafta, approved in 2019 to treat 12 years and older, is expected to reach about 1,500 newly eligible children in the United States, the company said.

Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial. The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.

Biden says he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world as he headed to Europe for his first foreign trip as president. "I have one, and I'll be announcing it," Biden told reporters before he boarded Air Force One.

Singapore finds Delta most prevalent among virus variants locally

Singapore has found the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be the most prevalent among local cases of variants of concern (VOCs), according to health ministry data, highlighting its level of infectiousness. There were 449 local cases with VOCs as of May 31, of which 428 were the Delta variant first detected in India and nine of the Beta variant first identified in South Africa, the health ministry said in emailed statement on Wednesday.

U.S. pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines

A Wisconsin pharmacist who pleaded guilty to trying to spoil hundreds of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine because he was skeptical about them has been jailed for three years, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesay. Steven R. Brandenburg, 46, was also ordered to pay about $83,800 in compensation to the hospital at which he worked, according to a statement https://www.justice.gov/usao-edwi/pr/hospital-pharmacist-sentenced-attempt-spoil-hundreds-covid-vaccine-doses on Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Ukraine to keep COVID-19 lockdown despite fall in infections

Ukraine's health ministry will propose that the government maintains lockdown restrictions for the summer despite a fall in new coronavirus infections in the country, minister Viktor Lyashko said on Wednesday. On Monday, Ukraine registered 535 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily number of infections over the previous 24 hours for nearly a year and the ministry said infection rates declined for eight consecutive weeks. However, it reported 1,385 new cases as of June 9 and 77 deaths.

U.S. to buy about 1.7 million courses of Merck's COVID-19 treatment for $1.2 billion

Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to buy about 1.7 million courses of the company's experimental COVID-19 treatment, molnupiravir, for about $1.2 billion, if it is authorized in the country. Molnupiravir is an experimental antiviral therapy Merck is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized.

China to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster

Chinese researchers plan to study using a COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics as a booster shot for people who have already been inoculated with other vaccines, clinical trial registration data showed. China has not yet approved mixing doses of different vaccines using different technologies, but the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in April the country was considering it as a way of boosting vaccine efficacy.

EU and U.S. to reduce vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output. The document, seen by Reuters and still subject to changes, makes no mention of mandatory waivers on vaccine patents, which U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed as a temporary solution to the global shortage of COVID-19 shots.

