CSIR-IICT, pharma company sign agreement for production of 2-DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:30 IST
Hyderabad-based Lee Pharma has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), a constituent laboratory of CSIR, to manufacture and commercialise 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) used to treat Covid patients, a statement said on Wednesday.

An integrated pharmaceutical company, Lee Pharma entered into the non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-DG, recently developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The drug has received approval for use in COVID-19 patients. It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets.

Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting the approval from the drug regulator.

Lee Pharma will manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which has the accreditation by global regulatory agencies, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said in a statement.

Srivari Chandrashekar, Director CSIR-IICT said, ''There is role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as CSIR-CCMB tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures''.

''The CSIR has been engaged in development of drugs for treatment of COVID-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma Ltd is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

