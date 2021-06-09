Left Menu

UK keeping all options open if no N.Ireland deal with EU, says source

Updated: 09-06-2021 18:34 IST
Britain is keeping all options on the table in talks with the EU on trade with Northern Ireland, including potentially further extending a grace period on checks on chilled meat moving from the mainland to the province, a senior UK source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

The source also said the British side still believed there were solutions to be found to ease post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland and the two sides will press on with talks before a June 30 deadline when the grace period ends.

