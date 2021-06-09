Sudan billionaire urges more vaccines for Africa

Left Menu

Unfortunately, your people also pay the price. Africa has administered vaccine doses to 31 million of its 1.3 billion people. Only 7 million people are fully vaccinated, according to World Health Organization Africa director Matshidiso Moeti.

Billionaire philanthropist Mo Ibrahim is criticising vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations, urging the international community to “walk the talk” as Africa desperately lags behind in vaccinating against COVID-19. Ibrahim, a British mobile phone magnate who was born in Sudan, is hailed as a voice of moral authority across Africa. The 75-year-old earned his fortune by establishing the Celtel mobile phone network across Africa in the 1990s. He is now using his fortune to promote democracy and political accountability on the continent, including through his sponsorship of the USD 5 million Ibrahim Prize for African leaders who govern responsibly and who give up their power peacefully. Speaking during a Zoom call with the Associated Press from London, where he is based, Ibrahim urged “at least a reasonable portion” of the vaccines should go to frontline workers in Africa.

“We need to hold our leaders accountable,” he said. “You deny and you pay the price... Unfortunately, your people also pay the price.” Africa has administered vaccine doses to 31 million of its 1.3 billion people. Only 7 million people are fully vaccinated, according to World Health Organization Africa director Matshidiso Moeti. Health experts are concerned the continent will suffer greatly in the long term if more of its people are not vaccinated. Africa has confirmed more than 4.9 million coronavirus cases and 132,000 deaths.

