Left Menu

COVID-19:Telangana records 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:37 IST
COVID-19:Telangana records 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,96,813, while the toll rose to 3,426 with 17 more deaths.

Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 180, followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (179) and Nalgonda (145), a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086.

The number of active cases was 24,301.

The bulletin said 1,29,896 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,62,57,268.

The samples tested per million population were 4,36,788.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.57 per cent and 95.35 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021