UK records 7,540 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Britain reported six new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 7,540 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 13 deaths and 6,048 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines a total of 40.7 million people have now received a first dose and 28.5 million have received two shots.

