Govt allocates additional 1.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs: Gowda

The government has allocated an additional 1.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B drug, used to treat black fungus infection, to states and union territories, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday. ''Ensuring adequate availability and smooth supply of #Amphotericin-B across the country, additional 1,70,000 vials of the drug have been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today,'' the chemicals and fertilisers minister tweeted. Gowda added that an additional 15,520 vials of the critical drug have been allocated to Karnataka. ''So far, a total of 40,470 vials of the drug have been allocated to the state including today's allocation for timely treatment of patients,'' he said. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said in the first nine days of June, the government has allocated 3,21,100 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B to states. ''We are working continuously to import and manufacture liposomal & conventional Amphotericin-B to meet current demands,'' he tweeted. Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain. Mucormycosis can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. The doctors in the country are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)