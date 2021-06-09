COVID-19: Rajasthan sees 30 more deaths, 520 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 520 fresh coronavirus cases and 30 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the infection tally to 9,48,024 and the toll to 8,749, according to an official report.

Three new fatalities each were reported from Jaipur, Sriganganagar, Udaipur and Jodhpur besides deaths recorded in other cities, the report said.

A maximum of 115 new cases were registered in Jaipur, while 46, 45, 40 and 32 more people tested positive in Alwar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jodhpur, respectively. A total of 9,27,443 people have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases stands at 11,832.

