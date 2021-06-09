Left Menu

Italy reports 77 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 2,199 new cases

Italy reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 102 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,199 from 1,896. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 661 from a previous 688. Some 218,738 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,917, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 102 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,199 from 1,896. Italy has registered 126,767 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.24 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,382 on Wednesday, down from 4,685 a day earlier. There were 24 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 17 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 661 from a previous 688.

Some 218,738 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,917, the health ministry said.

