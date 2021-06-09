Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 40 deaths, 528 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 40 COVID-19 deaths as 528 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 7,64,094. The number of active cases stands at 7,079.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Haryana on Wednesday reported 40 COVID-19 deaths as 528 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 7,64,094. So far, the infection has claimed 8,829 lives in the state.

According to a Health Department bulletin, five deaths were reported from Hisar, four from Panipat and three each from Kaithal, Jind, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Sirsa districts.

Sirsa reported the maximum 69 cases while 58 infections surfaced in Yamunanagar. The number of active cases stands at 7,079. So far, 7,48,186 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.15 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

