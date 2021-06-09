The European Union and the United States are set to commit at a summit in Brussels next week to ending their transatlantic trade disputes and call for progress on a new study into the origins of COVID-19, according to a draft communique. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Authorities in Russia's Moscow said they would step up enforcement of rules requiring people to wear medical masks and gloves in indoor public spaces. * Germany will extend economic aid for companies until the end of September to help them get back on their feet once the crisis is over, the government said.

* Ukraine's health ministry will propose that the government maintains lockdown restrictions for the summer, health minister said. * The European Commission said it is suing Slovakia over its rules on holiday package travel rights.

* The illegal drugs trade, which went digital during lockdown, could stay that way when the pandemic is over, Europe's drugs agency said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics due to "insurmountable" challenges amid the pandemic, the sport's national governing body said. * Japan's Prime Minister lamented drawing so much criticism for the country's hosting of the Olympics with the COVID-19 crisis unabated.

* Emergency medicine experts warn first responders at the Tokyo Olympics could easily confuse heatstroke and coronavirus patients because of similar symptoms. * Indonesia reported 7,725 new infections, the highest daily number since February 26, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

* Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, officials said this week. AMERICAS

* Canada is poised to outline a process to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens and to get rid of its hotel quarantine for returning air travelers as soon as July, a source familiar with the matter said. * U.S. President Joe Biden said he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world as he headed to Europe for his first foreign trip as president.

* Haiti, which for more than a year escaped the worst ravages of the pandemic, is now grappling with its first serious outbreak. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda starting June 11, the state news agency WAM said. * Pakistan hailed the administering of 10 million doses of vaccines as an important step towards its goal of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of the year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Delta variant, first identified in India, is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, a prominent UK epidemiologist said.

* Merck & Co said the U.S. government has agreed to pay for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in an ongoing large trial and authorised by U.S. regulators. * Chinese researchers plan to study using a COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics as a booster shot for people who have already been inoculated with other vaccines, clinical trial registration data showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks hovered near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell as some of U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as future inflation pressures ease.

* A measure of South Africa's business confidence rose in the second quarter to levels higher than those recorded before the COVID-19 crisis, a survey showed. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Jagoda Darlak. Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bernadette Baum)

