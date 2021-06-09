Left Menu

J-K gets technology that can supply oxygen to multiple patients at a time

To cater to the requirements of oxygen supply for multiple patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tukroo Primary Health Centre PHC in Shopian district becomes the first in JK to get multi-feed Oxygen Manifold System OMS technology, an official spokesman said.The technology uses a multi-way redial header fitted to a single cylinder.

Srinagar, Jun 9 (PTI) The Primary Health Centre at Tukroo in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first PHC in the union territory to get multi-feed oxygen manifold system technology which can supply oxygen to multiple patients, an official said on Wednesday. ''To cater to the requirements of oxygen supply for multiple patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tukroo Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Shopian district becomes the first in J&K to get multi-feed Oxygen Manifold System (OMS) technology,'' an official spokesman said.

The technology uses a multi-way redial header fitted to a single cylinder. This enables one oxygen bottle to cater to the needs of multiple patients concurrently thus enabling critical care management to a larger number of patients with existing limited resources, he said.

It consists of a 24 cylinder system catering to 40 fully functional beds along with an ERC room which is fully equipped and functions round-the-clock, he added. Earlier, Covid patients from Shopian, which is a hilly and far-flung district, had to travel long distances to reach a hospital, but with this facility patients will be able to get oxygen at the nearest hospital.

