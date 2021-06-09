Left Menu

COVID-19: Two more deaths in Noida, one in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar while one more person succumbed to the viral disease in adjoining Ghaziabad on Wednesday, official data showed.

With this, the death toll climbed to 464 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 454 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh health department data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 62,828 while 47 more patients recovered from the disease in the district, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's caseload surged to 55,343 with 26 new cases. As many as 54 patients recovered in a day, it showed.

The overall recoveries increased to 62,054 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,448 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP dropped to 12,959 from 14,067 on Tuesday and the death toll mounted to 21,516, the data showed.

