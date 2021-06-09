Andhra Pradesh has 1,301 active Black Fungus cases

The overall number of Black Fungus cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 1,955 on Wednesday but only 1,301 of them are now active.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal told reporters that 114 persons had died so far of mucormycosis, including five in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

''So far 654 patients had recovered from Black Fungus.

The remaining are undergoing treatment in various hospitals,'' the official said.

As adequate number of Posaconazole injections and tablets were available, the affected persons were being administered those drugs for treatment of mucormycosis.

He said the state received another 7,000 doses of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections from the Centre on Tuesday night and they were dispatched proportionately to the districts.

So far, the state got 18,000 doses of Amphotericin-B injections from the Centre, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)