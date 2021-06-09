Odisha CM lays foundation stone for 7 LMO plants

With the Odisha government preparing for a possible third wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday laid the foundation stone of seven Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants and as many Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) systems.

The foundation laying programme was conducted through virtual mode.

The LMO plants will be set up in the premises of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore, Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput, Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research, Burla, Sambalpur, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha and District Headquarters Hospital, Nabarangapur.

Patnaik had said during a review meeting on Tuesday that though the state is yet to overcome the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, it should remain prepared for a possible third wave which according to experts is likely to occur in September-October this year.

The chief minister also inaugurated an additional health facilitation centre, dengue and diarrhoea ward, blood grouping unit at Balasore, an excellence centre for treatment of lung disease at Cuttack and an RT-PCR test laboratory at Nabarangapur.

''Liquid Medical Oxygen Plants are being constructed in all major hospitals of the state,'' Patnaik said while appealing to people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour and remain cautious during the festival time of Raja and Savitri.

During the day, the chief minister also sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 20 crore for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

The sanctioned amount will be allotted from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF).

''Bhubaneswar has the highest number of COVID hospitals and a large number of patients from different parts of the state are undergoing treatment at the facilities. Keeping in view the requirement of infrastructure for up-gradation at the hospitals from time to time, the financial assistance was allotted to BMC,'' an official said.

Earlier, Rs 77 crore was allotted to the urban local body for the management of COVID related expenses.

