Single digit COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Hingoli district for 3rd straight day

Marriage functions have been banned in the district except court marriages, while testing and monitoring of close contacts of patients are being undertaken rigorously. Our district has a COVID-19 recovery rate of around 97 per cent , he added.

Maharashtra's Hingoli district registered three fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, making it the third consecutive day of infections in single digit, an official said.

The district in the Marathwada region registered only three COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 15,826, he said.

On Tuesday, eight coronavirus cases were recorded in Hingoli district and on Monday, the single-day patient count was five, the official said. Two new deaths were reported on Wednesday, which took the toll in district to 371, he said.

There are 137 active cases in Hingoli, the official said. When contacted, District Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi told PTI, ''We have initiated a few steps which helped us to to keep the number of patients low and as a result we are getting cases in single digit now. Marriage functions have been banned in the district (except court marriages), while testing and monitoring of close contacts of patients are being undertaken rigorously.'' '''Our district has a COVID-19 recovery rate of around 97 per cent ,'' he added.

