27k people have availed treatment under Rajasthan's health insurance scheme since May 1: Officials

Over 27,000 people in Rajasthan have availed free treatment under the state governments Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana since its launch on May 1, officials said on Wednesday.The flagship health insurance scheme provides an annual cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 27,000 people in Rajasthan have availed free treatment under the state government's 'Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' since its launch on May 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The flagship health insurance scheme provides an annual cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family. The scheme also covers expenses for COVID-19 treatment.

Kana Ram, joint chief executive officer of Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency said more than 27,000 people have benefited from the scheme since it was launched. So far, over 41,000 claims amounting to nearly Rs 27 crore have been submitted to the insurance company.

He said the scheme has provided a huge relief to people during the pandemic. Treatment for COVID-19 can be availed at 749 government and 357 private hospitals under the scheme.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to appoint health coordinators in hospitals covered under the scheme for assisting and providing information to patients, the officials said.

