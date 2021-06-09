Left Menu

U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally -source

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden will announce the plans as soon as Thursday, the person said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The United States will purchase 200 million shots this year and 300 million in the first half of next year, the person said. It will donate them to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, the person added.

The donations will go through the COVAX vaccine facility that distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries and is backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). U.S. President Joe Biden will announce the plans as soon as Thursday, the person said. Biden was headed on Wednesday to Britain for the Group of Seven meeting of the world's wealthiest countries.

