French PM Castex self-isolating after his wife tests positive to COVID

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is self-isolating for seven days after his wife tested positive to COVID-19, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. However as a contact of a person who tested positive, he is self-isolating for seven days, his office said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 00:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is self-isolating for seven days after his wife tested positive to COVID-19, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. The prime minister, who had received his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19, tested negative to COVID Wednesday evening. However as a contact of a person who tested positive, he is self-isolating for seven days, his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

