Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 02:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccination; Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland

Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004.

Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations

Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated characters dress in blue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

