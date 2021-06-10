Health News Roundup: Czech health ministry recommends AstraZeneca, J&J jabs only for over-60s; Spain backtracks on nightlife rules after regional complaints and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines

A Wisconsin pharmacist who pleaded guilty to trying to spoil hundreds of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine because he was skeptical about them has been jailed for three years, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesay. Steven R. Brandenburg, 46, was also ordered to pay about $83,800 in compensation to the hospital at which he worked, according to a statement https://www.justice.gov/usao-edwi/pr/hospital-pharmacist-sentenced-attempt-spoil-hundreds-covid-vaccine-doses on Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

U.S. talking with Moderna to buy COVID-19 vaccine for global supply - CNBC

The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing a source. Moderna was not immediately available for comment.

U.S. to issue COVID-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The U.S. workplace regulator will publish a rule on Thursday requiring healthcare employers to take steps to protect workers from COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh told a congressional panel on Wednesday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee.

Czech health ministry recommends AstraZeneca, J&J jabs only for over-60s

The Czech health ministry recommended on Wednesday that only people over 60 years old should receive COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson due to a potential risk of blood clots. Scientists and U.S. and European drug regulators have been searching for an explanation for what is causing rare but potentially deadly clots accompanied by low blood platelet counts, which have led some countries to halt or limit use of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines.

U.S. signs $1.2 billion deal for 1.7 million courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug

Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in an ongoing large trial and authorized by U.S. regulators. The oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, aims to stop COVID-19 from progressing and can be given early in the course of the disease, similar to Tamiflu to treat influenza.

Spain backtracks on nightlife rules after regional complaints

Spain's health ministry on Wednesday scrapped a nationwide plan to gradually reopen nightlife just a week after introducing it, following widespread complaints from regional authorities who dismissed it as either too strict or too loose. The plan, which would have allowed areas with low infection rates to open nightclubs until 3 a.m., drew the ire of several regions and a legal challenge from Madrid's conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally -sources

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The United States is likely to distribute 200 million shots this year and another 300 million in the first half of next year, they said.

EU, U.S. to agree reduction of vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output. The document, seen by Reuters and still subject to changes, makes no mention of mandatory waivers on vaccine patents, which U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed as a temporary solution to the global shortage of COVID-19 shots.

WTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents

World Trade Organization members agreed on Wednesday to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals - one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights. South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines and other treatments. This could allow local manufacturers to produce the shots, something the proponents say is essential to redress "staggering" inequity of supply.

If COVID-19 trends continue, it could be years before virus is controlled: PAHO

If the spread of COVID-19 continues at current rates it will be years before the virus is controlled in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it called for countries to share excess vaccine doses. There were almost 1.2 million new cases and 34,000 deaths in the region last week, and four of the five countries with the highest death counts worldwide are in the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the organization's weekly news conference.

