Brazil approaches half a million COVID deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-06-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 02:42 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil has had 85,748 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,723 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The South American country has now registered 17,122,877 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 479,515, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- South American
- United
- Brazil
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 24,95,591: Health Ministry.
Afghanistan may see third wave of COVID-19 peak in 10 day: Health Ministry
COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 9.42 per cent: Health Ministry
All health facilities will follow Health Ministry guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of black fungus: Delhi govt notification.
NHRC asks Union Health Ministry, Delhi govt to act on treatment deficit, medical negligence