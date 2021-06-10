World Trade Organization members agreed on Wednesday to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals - one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union and the United States are set to commit at a summit in Brussels next week to end their transatlantic metals and aircraft trade disputes and call for progress on a new study into the origins of COVID-19, according to a draft communique. * Spain's health ministry on Wednesday scrapped a nationwide plan to gradually reopen nightlife just a week after introducing it, following widespread complaints from regional authorities who dismissed it as either too strict or too loose.

* The Czech health ministry recommended only people over 60 years old should receive COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson due to a potential risk of blood clots. * Greece will shorten a nighttime curfew and allow music for outdoor dining later this week, authorities said on Wednesday, taking a step further in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

* A study of side effects following vaccination with AstraZeneca's anti-COVID-19 shot in Scotland found only an association with a largely harmless bleeding condition and no link to brain clots, underscoring the rarity of potential complications. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Pakistan said it will commit to spend $1.1 billion on procuring COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate eligible adults. * Japan's Prime Minister lamented drawing so much criticism for the country's hosting of the Olympics with the COVID-19 crisis unabated.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported citing a source. * Canada on took a cautious first step toward easing COVID-19 border restrictions, saying it was prepared to relax quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated citizens returning home starting in early July.

* If the spread of COVID-19 continues at current rates it will be years before the virus is controlled in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization said, as it called for countries to share excess vaccine doses. * Haiti, which for more than a year escaped the worst ravages of the pandemic, is now grappling with its first serious outbreak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda starting June 11, the state news agency WAM said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Delta variant, first identified in India, is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, a prominent UK epidemiologist said.

* Merck & Co said the U.S. government has agreed to pay for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in an ongoing large trial and authorised by U.S. regulators. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock markets closed near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell as some of U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as inflation pressures ease. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Juliette Portala and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Anil D'Silva)

