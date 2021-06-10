Left Menu

Australia's Victoria state records slight rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-06-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 04:36 IST
Australia's Victoria state said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 rose slightly on Thursday as state capital, Melbourne, prepares to come out of a two-week hard lockdown to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Melbourne will exit the lockdown as planned on Thursday night, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Thursday, versus one case a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 90.

