Mexico reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases, 253 more deaths

Mexico reported 3,855 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 253 more fatalities on Wednesday, bringing total infections to 2,441,866 and the death toll to 229,353, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

