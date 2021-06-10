Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases, 253 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-06-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 05:42 IST
Mexico reported 3,855 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 253 more fatalities on Wednesday, bringing total infections to 2,441,866 and the death toll to 229,353, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

