China reports 21 new coronavirus cases on June 9

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said. China also reported 27 new asymptomatic infections, compared with nine a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-06-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 06:13 IST
China reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 9, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday. Of the new cases, six were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

China also reported 27 new asymptomatic infections, compared with nine a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases. By Wednesday, China had a total of 91,337 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

