PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

European airlines step up lobbying against EU climate rules https://on.ft.com/3zeXc7T Keystone XL pipeline cancelled after Biden scraps US permit https://on.ft.com/3xaU3Et

Advertisement

US to donate 500m doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine https://on.ft.com/3xdVMIX Overview

European airlines are pushing against Brussels imposing tougher emissions rules under the EU's long-awaited climate package, according to documents obtained by a leading environmental group. Keystone XL pipeline construction was officially terminated on Wednesday, handing a big victory to environmentalists that had fought the project for more than a decade as they intensify their battles against other fossil fuel development.

US will purchase 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc to donate to other countries, Joe Biden will announce on Thursday, a significant expansion of the country's efforts to help increase inoculation rates around the world. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)