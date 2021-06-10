Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 10

Headlines European airlines step up lobbying against EU climate rules https://on.ft.com/3zeXc7T Keystone XL pipeline cancelled after Biden scraps US permit https://on.ft.com/3xaU3Et US to donate 500m doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine https://on.ft.com/3xdVMIX Overview European airlines are pushing against Brussels imposing tougher emissions rules under the EU's long-awaited climate package, according to documents obtained by a leading environmental group.

European airlines are pushing against Brussels imposing tougher emissions rules under the EU's long-awaited climate package, according to documents obtained by a leading environmental group. Keystone XL pipeline construction was officially terminated on Wednesday, handing a big victory to environmentalists that had fought the project for more than a decade as they intensify their battles against other fossil fuel development.

US will purchase 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc to donate to other countries, Joe Biden will announce on Thursday, a significant expansion of the country's efforts to help increase inoculation rates around the world. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

