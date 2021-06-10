Left Menu

Indonesian palm oil plantations in Riau urged to tighten COVID-19 protocols

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-06-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 08:54 IST
Indonesian palm oil plantations in Riau urged to tighten COVID-19 protocols
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's palm oil association (GAPKI) is urging palm plantations in Riau to tighten COVID-19 protocols as cases in the area surge, a GAPKI official told Reuters.

Riau is in Indonesia's Sumatra island where most of the country's palm oil plantations are located.

"With cases increasing, we are compiling and providing detailed health protocol referrals, which we will urge all members to refer to," Jatmiko K. Sentosa, head of GAPKI's Riau chapter, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

