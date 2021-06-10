Left Menu

Cuttack girl becomes food delivery agent to support family during lockdown

After COVID-19 lockdown worsened her family's financial condition, a class 12th student in Odisha's Cuttack stepped in to support her family by working as a food delivery agent and has set an example for many.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:11 IST
Bishnupriya Swain on her bike delivering food. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
After COVID-19 lockdown worsened her family's financial condition, a class 12th student in Odisha's Cuttack stepped in to support her family by working as a food delivery agent and has set an example for many. Bishnupriya Swain, an eighteen-year-old science student at Cuttack Sailabala Mahavidyalaya is the eldest child of her parents. During the lockdown, when her father lost his job as a driver, Bishnupriya stepped in to support her family and sustain her education by joining a popular food delivery app as a delivery agent.

"Due to lockdown, the financial condition of my family worsened. It was affecting my education. Therefore, to finance my own education and help my family, I decided to work," Bishnupriya told ANI. She informed that initially, she was taking tuitions, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, students stopped coming to class.

"We were facing financial issues. I joined the company to support my family," she added. Bishnupriya is reportedly the first woman food delivery agent in Cuttack, and her zeal to support her family has earned her praises from everyone, making her family proud.

Her father told ANI that he is very proud of his daughter's work and wished she would set a precedent for other girls to follow. "I lost my job as a driver during COVID-19 lockdown. My wife took over and helped us with her tailoring work. My daughter was also contributing by taking tuitions. But when students stopped coming in due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, she joined the company. We are proud of our daughter and happy with her achievements. We hope she will set an example for others to follow," said her father. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

