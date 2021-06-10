India records 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:33 IST
India on Thursday reported a record daily rise of 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 94,052 new daily coronavirus cases.
The country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 29.2 million, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.
