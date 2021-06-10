Left Menu

India records 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India on Thursday reported a record daily rise of 6,148 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and 94,052 new daily coronavirus cases.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 29.2 million, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

