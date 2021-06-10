Left Menu

Sri Lanka requests Japan to provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Sri Lanka is currently using Chinas Sinopharm and Rusian Sputnik V vaccines.Sri Lanka has witnessed an increase of positive cases and deaths since April, partly caused by celebrations and shopping during last months traditional new year festival.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-06-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 10:28 IST
Sri Lanka requests Japan to provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has requested Japan provide 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in an attempt to complete administering the second dose to citizens.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of AstraZeneca vaccines as the producer in neighboring India failed to provide the promised stock due to the crisis in that country.

On Wednesday, the president's office announced that president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa requested Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga provide 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

The request "has been met with positive responses," according to a statement from the president's office. Sri Lanka is currently using China's Sinopharm and Rusian Sputnik V vaccines.

Sri Lanka has witnessed an increase of positive cases and deaths since April, partly caused by celebrations and shopping during last month's traditional new year festival. Sri Lanka has registered more than 210,000 cases and 1,843 confirmed deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021