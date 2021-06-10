Health News Roundup: India records world's highest daily COVID-19 deaths after state revises numbers; Two Australian states on COVID-19 alert after infected woman's interstate travel and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India records world's highest daily COVID-19 deaths after state revises numbers

India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals. The health department of Bihar, one of India's poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

Two Australian states on COVID-19 alert after infected woman's interstate travel

Two Australian states are on COVID-19 alert after an infected woman and her husband traveled from Victoria, the epicenter of the country's latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales and into Queensland, visiting dozens of sites en route. Authorities in New South Wales and Queensland are rushing to trace close contacts and locate virus hotspots. The couple may face criminal charges for breaching COVID-19 border restrictions.

U.S. talking with Moderna to buy COVID-19 vaccine for global supply - CNBC

The United States is in talks with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy more COVID-19 vaccine doses for global supply, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing a source. Moderna was not immediately available for comment.

U.S. to issue COVID-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The U.S. workplace regulator will publish a rule on Thursday requiring healthcare employers to take steps to protect workers from COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh told a congressional panel on Wednesday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee.

Two members of U.S. FDA advisory panel resign over Alzheimer's drug approval

Two members of a panel of outside advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have resigned in protest at the agency's decision to approve Biogen Inc's Aduhelm for treatment of Alzheimer's disease despite the committee's recommendation against doing so. Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopman, a panel member who had been recused from the advisors' November meeting to review the drug because he was an investigator in clinical trials of Biogen's drug, said he resigned on Wednesday.

U.S. signs $1.2 billion deal for 1.7 million courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug

Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in an ongoing large trial and authorized by U.S. regulators. The oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, aims to stop COVID-19 from progressing and can be given early in the course of the disease, similar to Tamiflu to treat influenza.

U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the world -sources

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The United States is likely to distribute 200 million shots this year and another 300 million in the first half of next year to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, they said.

EU, U.S. to agree reduction of vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output. The document, seen by Reuters and still subject to changes, makes no mention of mandatory waivers on vaccine patents, which U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed as a temporary solution to the global shortage of COVID-19 shots.

WTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents

World Trade Organization members agreed on Wednesday to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals - one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights. South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines and other treatments. This could allow local manufacturers to produce the shots, something the proponents say is essential to redress "staggering" inequity of supply.

If COVID-19 trends continue, it could be years before virus is controlled: PAHO

If the spread of COVID-19 continues at current rates it will be years before the virus is controlled in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it called for countries to share excess vaccine doses. There were almost 1.2 million new cases and 34,000 deaths in the region last week, and four of the five countries with the highest death counts worldwide are in the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the organization's weekly news conference.

