Left Menu

Centre issues guidelines for management of black fungus disease in children below 18 years

The Director General of Health Services (DGHC) under the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for the management of Mucormycosis or black fungus disease in children below 18 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:25 IST
Centre issues guidelines for management of black fungus disease in children below 18 years
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of Health Services (DGHC) under the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for the management of Mucormycosis or black fungus disease in children below 18 years. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Mucormycosis is a serious fungal disease seen in patients with underlying/predisposing factors such as immunosuppression, poorly controlled diabetes mellitus, misuse/overuse of steroids, cancer, organ/stem cell transplantation, and those under prolonged ICU treatment.

"Do not wait for culture results to initiate therapy as mucormycosis is an emergency. Early complete surgical debridement is the cornerstone of treatment, and maybe repeated as required," the DGHC said in its guideline. According to the guidelines, "Conventional Amphotericin B as a prolonged IV infusion through a central venous catheter or PICC; closely monitor kidney function and electrolytes during treatment. Reconstitute in water for injection, and dilute in 5 per cent dextrose (do not use normal saline/Ringer's lactate, start with test dose: 1 mg IV infusion over 20-30 minute. Loading dose: 0.25-0.5 mg/kg IV infused over 2-6 hours; gradually increase by 0.25 mg-increments/day to reach maintenance dose: 1-1.5 mg/kg/day."

"Liposomal Amphotericin B or Amphotericin lipid complex, if available; prolonged infusion over 2-3hours through a central venous catheter or PICC and closely monitoring KFT and electrolytes. Reconstitute in water for injection, and dilute in 5 per cent dextrose (do not use normal saline/Ringer's lactate); start full dose from first day; 5 mg/kg/day (10 mg/kg/day in case of CNS involvement)," it said. "Posaconazole should be given as salvage therapy in cases who cannot be given Amphotericin B. Children less than 11 years in age dose - 7-12 mg/kg/dose IV twice on the first day and maintenance dose - 7-12 mg/kg IV once a day, starting on the second day," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021