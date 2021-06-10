Left Menu

Pfizer to provide U.S. with 500 million COVID-19 vaccines to donate to world

The U.S. government also has the option for additional doses. Pfizer and Biontech said the doses are part of a previously announced pledge to provide two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Thursday they have agreed to supply the U.S. government with 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to donate to poorer countries over the next two years. The two drugmakers will provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022, which the United States will then distribute to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, they said.

The shots, which will be produced at Pfizer's U.S. production sites, will be provided at a not-for-profit price. "Our partnership with the U.S. government will help bring hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the poorest countries around the world as quickly as possible," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

Deliveries of the 200 million doses will begin in August 2021 and continue through the remainder of the year, they said, while the 300 million doses for 2022 are planned to be delivered between January and the end of June. The U.S. government also has the option for additional doses.

Pfizer and Biontech said the doses are part of a previously announced pledge to provide two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months. Reuters reported on Wednesday the Biden Administration plans to donate coronavirus vaccines to lower-income countries.

