Russia's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh three-month high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:03 IST
Russia on Thursday reported 11,699 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily infections since late February, taking the national tally to 5,167,949 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus task force said that 383 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 125,278. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.

