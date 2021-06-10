Left Menu

India's total COVID tests surpass US population, says K'taka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:18 IST
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in India have surpassed the entire population of the United States of America, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

''Did anyone notice that India's Covid testing numbers have surpassed the entire population of the USA?'' he asked in a tweet.

''A total of 37 crore tests have been carried out till now, of which 13 crore are in the last 3 months alone!'' Sudhakar said.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country touched 37,21,98,253.

