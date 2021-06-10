UK health minister rejects allegations over COVID-19 failures made by former PM aide
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:25 IST
British health minister Matt Hancock rejected allegations by a former top aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying there was never a national shortage of protective equipment and they followed clinical guidance on care homes.
"On care home policy throughout we followed the clinical advice," Hancock told a parliamentary select committee hearing on Thursday.
"It is telling that no evidence has been provided yet," he added on the allegations made by the former aide Dominic Cummings at the end of May.
