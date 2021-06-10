Left Menu

Zimbabwe central bank governor mangudya projects y/y inflation at 55% in July

10-06-2021
Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya on Thursday projected that year-on-year inflation would slow sharply to 55% in July from 105% expected this month.

That would bring the inflation rate to its lowest level since January 19, according to official data.

