Zimbabwe central bank governor mangudya projects y/y inflation at 55% in July

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:27 IST
Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya on Thursday projected that year-on-year inflation would slow sharply to 55% in July from 105% expected this month.
That would bring the inflation rate to its lowest level since January 19, according to official data.
