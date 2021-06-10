WHO's Kluge says Europe is by no means out of COVID-19 danger
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:47 IST
Europe is by no means out of danger in terms of the COVID-19 situation, the World Health Organization's European head Hans Kluge said on Thursday, despite reporting a decline in new infection cases and deaths across the region.
"With increasing social gatherings, greater population mobility and large festivals and sports tournaments taking place in the coming days and weeks, WHO Europe calls for caution," Kluge told a press briefing.
