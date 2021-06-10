Ladakh records 55 new Covid cases

Ladakh reported 55 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally in the union territory to 19,385, officials said on Wednesday.

The UT has recorded a total of 195 Covid-related deaths – 141 in Leh district and 54 in Kargil district, they said, adding 18,265 patients (94 percent) have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Of the new cases, 40 persons tested positive in Leh and 15 in Kargil, officials said.

They said 71 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing down the number of active cases to 925.

