The head of global airline body IATA said a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certifications would go live in coming weeks following a testing phase. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* EU leaders called for an unfettered investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, first identified in central China, amid criticism of an initial World Health Organization probe. * Germany plans to crack down on fraud at test centres by implementing spot checks and reducing the amount the state reimburses for costs following media reports of over-billing by some providers.

* Denmark will ditch the use of masks and allow 9,000 more fans to attend European Championship soccer matches in Copenhagen. * U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible".

ASIA-PACIFIC * AstraZeneca says it is working closely with Southeast Asian governments to ensure its vaccine is supplied "as quickly as possible", after reported delays in deliveries of orders from a Thai plant.

* An Indian state has raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to suspicion that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure. * A mass vaccination centre in Tokyo will begin booking COVID-19 shots for people under 65 from Saturday, the Sankei Newspaper reported, as Japan ramps up efforts to inoculate people before the Olympics.

* Singapore will start a phased easing of its COVID-19 restrictions from Monday as domestic transmission of the virus slows and the number of new cases declines. * Two Australian states are on COVID-19 alert after an infected woman and her husband travelled from Victoria, the epicentre of country's latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales and into Queensland.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden plans to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to more than 90 countries, while calling on the world's democracies to do their part to help end the pandemic, the White House said.

* Brazil's health regulator Anvisa authorized Phase 1 and 2 clinical tests to be carried out on volunteers for the domestically developed Butanvac vaccine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous emirate in the UAE, will restrict access to shopping malls, restaurants and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* World Trade Organization members have agreed to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals - one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares hovered near a record high and the dollar also held steady on Thursday, eyeing U.S. inflation data for any sign the Federal Reserve could start tapering its massive stimulus. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Ramakrishnan M.; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)