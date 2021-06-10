Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Biden to donate 500 million Pfizer doses

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to more than 90 countries while calling on the world's democracies to do their part to help end the pandemic, the White House said. The announcement of the vaccine donation - the largest ever by a single country - comes ahead of Biden's meeting with leaders of the other G7 members - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan - in England.

"The goal of today's donation is to save lives and end the pandemic and will provide the foundation for additional actions to be announced in the coming days," the White House said. Indian state sharply raises death toll

An Indian state has raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to the suspicion that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure. Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a second wave in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.

Many of those deaths were not recorded in COVID-19 tallies, doctors and health experts say. Two Australian states on alert

Two Australian states are on COVID-19 alert after an infected woman and her husband traveled from Victoria, the epicenter of the country's latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales and into Queensland, visiting dozens of sites en route. Authorities in New South Wales and Queensland are rushing to trace close contacts and locate virus hotspots. The couple may face criminal charges for breaching border restrictions.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive once in Queensland, authorities said, and her husband has since tested positive. Abu Dhabi restricts many public areas to those free of COVID

Abu Dhabi will restrict access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative. The new rules were announced as the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven emirates has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks. The UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate, recorded 2,179 new infections on Wednesday, up from 1,229 on May 17.

The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, and museums. Danes ditch masks

Denmark will ditch the use of masks and allow 9,000 more fans to attend European Championship soccer matches in Copenhagen, its government said on Thursday, under a deal to ease lockdown rules. The Nordic country has avoided a third wave with broad lockdown measures introduced in late December and has gradually reopened as infection rates have dropped.

With the new deal, 25,000 fans will be allowed to attend European Championship matches taking place in Copenhagen, up from around 16,000 fans.

