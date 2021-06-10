Left Menu

UK's Johnson urges push to vaccinate the world

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:30 IST
UK's Johnson urges push to vaccinate the world
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the nations of the world must set aside the “beggar my neighbour” attitude that led to squabbling over medicines and treatments for COVID-19.

Johnson said Thursday that Group of Seven leaders meeting this weekend in Carbis Bay, southwest England, will commit to vaccinating the world by the end of 2022.

The British leader wrote in The Times of London that it was time for wealthy countries should “shoulder their responsibilities and to vaccinate the world.” But he faces criticism because the UK has yet to send any doses abroad and has cut its international aid budget, citing the economic blow of the pandemic.

Johnson said Thursday that Britain would donate “millions” of doses from surplus stocks -- though he didn't say when.

Johnson also noted that the British government helped fund the development at Oxford University of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for 1 in 3 vaccine doses around the world. President Joe Biden is announcing Thursday that the US will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to share with poorer countries over the next year.

