Japan PM: will seek G7 understanding over safe Olympics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:35 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he will seek understanding from other G7 members over Japan's plan to hold a safe and secure Olympic Games by implementing thorough measures against coronavirus infection.
Suga made the comment shortly before leaving for the G7 summit in Britain.
